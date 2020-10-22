Brisk sales at Karungalpalayam weekly shandy

Erode

22 October 2020 23:32 IST

The market witnessed 75 % increase in transacations

With return of buyers from other States, the weekly cattle shandy at Karungalpalayam witnessed an increase in transactions as 75% of the cattle brought to the shandy were sold out here on Thursday.

Farmers from various districts bring their cattle to the market that is held on Thursdays. Traders from Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and a few other States purchase cattle and transport it to their native. Due to COVID-19, the shandy remained closed for over six months and was reopened last month. However, due to the pandemic, arrival of cattle was very low for the past three weeks. With normalcy returning, traders from other States arrived in large numbers on Thursday as the shandy witnessed brisk business transactions right from early morning. A total of 480 cattle arrived this week which is a sharp increase when compared to the past weeks.

Earlier, fever tests were conducted for farmers and traders before they entered the shandy premises. Also, through the public address system, they were instructed to wear face masks and ensure personal distancing.

