Brisk sales at Erode’s weekly textile markets ahead of Deepavali

Published - October 29, 2024 07:21 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The market attracted traders from within Tamil Nadu and beyond, all making bulk purchases. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Business at Erode’s weekly textile market saw a significant boost as both wholesalers and retailers thronged the area to stock up for Deepavali.

Over 3,000 shops, located in popular spots such as Ashokapuram, Eswaran Kovil Street, Thiruvenkatasamy Street, N.M.S. Compound, and the E.K.M. Abdul Gani Textile Market at Panneerselvam Park, were busy with buyers. Operating from Monday evening through Tuesday night, the market attracted traders from within Tamil Nadu and beyond, all making bulk purchases for their local customers.

A variety of textile goods, including cotton products, saris, dhotis, towels, churidars, bedspreads, innerwear, and children’s and women’s ready-made garments from Erode, Tiruppur, Surat, Pune, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad, offered customers a wide selection at affordable prices. Retail activity saw a significant spike, especially on Tuesday, following rains earlier in the month that initially dampened sales.

The influx of temporary shops along Panneerselvam Park and other market areas created significant traffic disruptions, as crowds filled the streets with just one day left before the festival.

