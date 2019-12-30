Brisk polling for second phase of local body elections in Erode

Brisk polling was reported in the second phase of local body elections to 1,448 posts in seven panchayat unions for which 3,959 candidates competed here on Monday.

Polling took place at the panchayat unions of Perundurai, Chennimalai, Ammapettai, Anthiyur, Bhavani, Sathyamangalam and Bhavani Sagar for electing 11 district panchayat ward members, 104 panchayat union ward members, 130 village panchayat presidents and 1,203 village panchayat ward members amid tight security. Polling was held at 1,576 polling booths at 919 polling stations that were conducted by 6,750 poll officials and monitored by 61 micro observers. Of the 170 sensitive booths, polling process was web streamed in 49 stations and videographed in 60 stations while additional policemen were posted in these booths to prevent untoward incidents.

Polling went off peaceful in most of the booths. Despite heavy mist in hill areas of Bargur, Gundri and Kadambur, voters exercised their franchise from 7 a.m. Minister for Environment K.C. Karuppannan cast his vote at Panchayat Union Primary School at Velampalayam, near Gobichettipalayam. After polling ended at 5 p.m. poll materials were packed and transported to seven counting centres in the unions concerned. Election officials said that poll materials from Kathirimalai in remote tribal hamlet that were transported in donkeys would reach the Panchayat Union office at Anthiyur only in the early hours of Tuesday.