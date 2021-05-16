Bring to use NamakkalMedical College: Congress

NAMAKKAL

16 May 2021 23:18 IST

Members of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee have appealed to Chief Minister M. K. Stalin to bring to use the Namakkal Medical College at the earliest.

In a petition, P.V. Senthil, State vice-president of OBC wing of the party, said the medical college building was inaugurated by the previous government on February 26. At least 300-400 beds with oxygen supply could be set up in the building.

The members requested the State government to provide permission for the functioning of the college and appoint doctors on emergency basis. They also urged the government to depute a district officer to coordinate oxygen requirements to prevent shortage of oxygen supply.