Bring out policies to support ready to cut fabrics, says textile association

The Indian Texpreneurs Federation (ITF) has appealed to the Central and State governments to come out with schemes that will support investments in ready-to-cut fabric production systems.

Convenor of the ITF Prabhu Dhamodaran said in a recent press release that apparel makers buy ready-to-cut fabric so that they focus only on apparel production. China exported nearly $100 billion worth of fabric over the last financial year and has established itself as the ready-to-cut fabric supplier of the world. India, on the other hand, exported just $3.8 billion worth of fabric during the same period, covering cotton synthetic, and cellulosic fibre made fabrics.

The Indian textile industry has invested in automatic weaving and high-tech knitting machines worth approximately ₹26,000 crores in the last three years, and has also imported auto-loom machines worth ₹16,000 crores during this period from China, Japan, Belgium and Italy.

“The Indian Textile Industry, particularly the spinning and weaving sector companies, need to focus on this ecosystem to manage the volatility in raw materials and also improve their margins,” he said.