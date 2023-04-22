Bring law against honour killings: Thirumavalavan

April 22, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Salem

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader, Thol. Thirumavalavan, has urged the State government to enact a law against honour killings and also withdraw the amendment made to the Factories Act, increasing working hours to 12 from eight.

On behalf of VCK, a demonstration was held in Krishnagiri district on Saturday. The VCK leader collected ₹ 5.26 lakh from the party cadre and the general public at the demonstration. Of this, ₹3.26 lakh would be provided to Anusuya, who was hacked by her father-in-law for marrying a caste Hindu, and ₹2 lakh for the family members of a youth, Jagan of Kittampatti, who was killed by his father-in-law recently in Krishnagiri district.

Listing out the honour killing incidents in Krishnagiri district, Mr. Thirumavalavan said that such incidents are regularly taking place in the district. “We urge [the government] to declare Krishnagiri district an atrocity-prone district.”

At the national-level, honour killings were happening, and many have urged the Union government to pass a law against honour killings, but it was hesitating. The Supreme Court has also issued numerous directives to State governments and police to prevent such killings. The Union government, which said it could not overrule the Supreme Court verdicts in many issues, did not give importance to Supreme Court directions regarding honour killings, he charged.

“VCK has been demanding a law against honour killings for decades. The Tamil Nadu government has the right to enact the law. We urge the State government for a separate law,” Mr. Thirumavalavan said.

About the amendment to the Factories Act, Mr. Thirumavalavan said that it was an anti-labour law and would snatch away the rights of the workers. “It is shocking that this Bill was passed amid strong opposition from DMK’s alliance parties, including VCK, Congress, CPI, CPI-M, TVK, and MMK,” he said.

“The Bill is against even the DMK workers’ welfare policies. This will damage the good name of the DMK government. The Chief Minister should withdraw it immediately. Or, the DMK’s allies will meet and urge him to repeal it,” he said.