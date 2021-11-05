Briefly - revised and recreeded.

Programme

Coimbatore Productivity Council will organise "Quality Conclave- 2021" on November 19 at the Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry Hall, Coimbatore. Sessions will be held on quality, apart from a demonstration of best practices and a debate. The registration fee is ₹1,700 for a member and ₹1900 for a non-member. For details, contact 9952404302 / 7373663002.

Loan mela held

Indian Bank Coimbatore Zone conducted home and vehicle loan mela here recently. Imran Amin Siddiqui, Executive Director of Indian Bank, inaugurated the event and said that apart from this event, in all branches of the bank in the zone, loans were given to 198 women self-help groups to the tune of ₹8.85 crore. Besides, the bank sanctioned ₹18 crore for home and car loans.

Training concludes

A 21-day free training programme on ‘CNC Machine Operator and Programmer’ organised by Coimbatore Industrial Infrastructure Association in collaboration with Rotary Club of Coimbatore Metropolis concluded recently. A release said that the valedictory event was held for the batch of 20 students and that they were placed in industries in and around Coimbatore.

Video released

Sundaram Finance has released an awareness video on COVID-19 vaccination. A press release said that teams from its branch network are carrying out awareness programmes across the State, including Coimbatore, according to a press release.

Saplings planted

Coimbatore North Round Table 20 recently planted 1,500 saplings as part of an initiative to create a Miyawaki forest at Shivram Nagar in Vilankurichi. A release said that the saplings were planted on the plot allocated by the Coimbatore Corporation and that it was a joint project organised in collaboration with Schneider Electric and Communitree.

Opened

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles and Prabal Trucking has inaugurated BharatBenz dealership at Mettupalayam.

Rajaram Krishnamurthy, Vice President of Marketing, Sales, and Customer Service, DICV said, the new dealership at Mettupalayam with its long-term partner, Prabal Trucking, will help cater to the increasing demand for BharatBenz trucks and buses in the region.

The three S facility is spread over 20,000 sqft and houses three mechanical bays. The dealership is equipped with trained manpower and will also offer a host of value-added features such as 24X7 road side assistance, dedicated mobile reach vehicle, etc.

Programme held

ICAR-Sugarcane Breeding Institute, Coimbatore, in association with the Society for Sugarcane Research and Development organised ‘Cane-ovate’, a national-level workshop for innovative sugarcane farmers.

Harmandar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary and Commissioner of Sugar, Government of Tamil Nadu, said in his valedictory address the successful cane farmers in the State should share among other farmers their experiences. This would fasten the pace of dissemination of technologies and ensure improved productivity and income.