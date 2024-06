Brief reports

Grievances redress meeting on June 12

The Superintending Engineer of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation, Coimbatore Metro, will conduct a grievances redress meeting for electricity consumers on June 12 from 10.30 a.m. at the office of the executive engineer, Ondipudur, according to a press release.

Power shutdown

June 12 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Mathampalayam sub-station: Bettathapuram, Thanneer Pandhal, Kottai Pirivu, Onnipalayam Road, Arivozhi Nagar, Chinnamathampalayam, Mathampalayam, Selvapuram, Shanthi Medu, Bharathi Nagar, Samanaickenpalayam Road, Kannarpalayam Road.

June 13 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Peelamedu sub-station: Peelamedu, Bharathi colony, Elango Nagar, Burani Colony, Shoba Nagar, Ganapathy Industrial Estate, Police Quarters, Krishnarajapuram, Athipalayampirivu, RamaKrishnapuram, Avarampalayam, Ganesh Nagar, V.G.Rao Nagar, P.S.G.Estate, P.S.G. Hospital, Kamathenu Nagar, Nehru Street, Anna Nagar, Arumugam lay out, Indira Nagar, Nava Indiya, Gopal nagar, Peelamedu pudur, Ellaithottam, VOC colony, PKD Nagar Aglilandeswari Nagar, Puliyakulam, Amman kulam, Bharathipuram, Pangaja mill, Dhamu Nagar, Balasubramanium Nagar, Balaguru garden, Sowripalayam, Krishna colony, Rajaji Nagar, Meena Estate, Udayampalalayam, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Parson Apartments, Sreepathy Nagar, Kallimadi, Ramanathapuram, part of Trichy Road, Nanjundapuram Road, Thiruvalluvar Nagar.

