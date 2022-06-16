Brief reports

Property fair on June 18 and 19

COIMBATORE State Bank of India (SBI) will conduct Property Fair - 2022, in association with V.G. Event Management Company, on June 18 and 19 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the SBI premises near Coimbatore Railway Station.

The expo will provide a platform for customers to meeting the property developers and builders without the involvement of mediators. The bank offered home loans at attractive rate of interest with 50% concession on processing charges. The bank will also give spot approvals for eligible applications for construction of new houses, modification workers, and to buy new houses. As many as 30 builders and promoters will take part in the expo.

Training on preparation of pickles

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University will conduct a training on June 21 and 22 on preparation of spice powders and pickles The candidates will be trained to process masala powders, ready - to - use pastes, mushroom pickle, banana flower pickle, bitter gourd pickle, brinjal pickle, and onion pickle. The training fee is ₹1770, including GST. The training will be held at the Centre for Post Harvest Technology, Agricultural Engineering College & Research Institute, TamilNadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore-641003. For details, contact: Professor and Head, Centre for Post Harvest Technology, Agricultural Engineering College and Research Institute, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore-641003. E-Mail: phtc@tnau.ac or call: 0422-6611268

Apparel expo

Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) will participate in three international fairs in July and August.

A press release from the AEPC said a delegation with 140 members will take part in the fairs - “Pure London” in the UK (July 17 to 19), India Tex Trend Fair in Japan (July 20 to 22), and Sourcing at Magic in the US (August 7 to 10).

Naren Goenka, chairman of AEPC said, “These three markets (USA, UK and Japan) alone have a share of more than 38% of the total apparel exports market, valuing $ 6.8 billion in 2021. These shows will give an opportunity for exporters to showcase their products and supply capabilities of value-added products with special emphasis on the products designed to suit fashion trends and requirements.” Indian exporters make niche products compared to China or Vietnam and can cater to small volume orders of even 300 pieces, he said.

Quiz held

The ICAR - Sugarcane Breeding Institute conduct a science quiz competition for college students as part of Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav. About 50 students from different parts of the State took part.

D. Puthira Prathap, Principal Scientist of the Institute, was the quiz master. Five teams, named as “Janaki ammal”, “C.A.Barber”, “T.S.Venkataraman”, “N.E.Borlaug” and “M.S.Swaminathan” were formed. The quiz had five rounds, followed by a visual round and a buzzer round.

Team “Janaki ammal” won the first prize, followed by “N.E.Borlaug” and “M.S.Swaminathan” team.

Suguna chicken to expand operation

Suguna Chicken which is associated with more than 40,000 farmers is expanding in the south and farmers can join its programmes by giving a missed call to 9894398944, according to a press release.

Dak Adalat The Department of Posts will conduct a regional-level Dak Adalat on June 28 at 11 a.m. at the office of the Postmaster General, Western Region, RS Puram. Postal customers can send their complaints to Assistant Director (BD and Establishment), Office of the PMG, Western Region, TN, Coimbatore - 641002 before June 17. The covers should be superscribed Dak Adalat case. The Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Coimbatore Division, will conduct a similar meeting on June 27 at 11 a.m. at his office for postal customers in Coimbatore division. The complaints should be sent before June 21, a press release said. Training The Tamil Nadu Skill Development Council will conduct free training for those who have completed ITI, diploma or engineering and are aged between 18 and 35. The training at the Coimbatore Industrial Infrastructure Association will be held for three months and for those who complete the training, placement will be organised in industries. For details, call 9597555941 or log on to www.coindia.in Survey The National Statistical Office and the State Directorate of Economics and Statistics will conduct a social economic survey from July 1 for a year. The current round of the survey is to collect data for compilation of a number of SDG indicators through comprehensive annual modular survey. In this round, there will be a survey on ayurveda, yoga, naturopathy, unani, siddha, homeopathy. The NSO Tamil Nadu west region will conduct a regional level training camp for field functionaries here from June 15 to 17 in this regard.