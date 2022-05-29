Brief reports

IT raid continues at hotel group

Coimbatore The Income Tax Department, which conducted raids at properties related to Shree Anandhaas Hotel here on May 28, continued the raids on May 29.

According to sources, the raids were conducted at 25 locations on Saturday and continued at about five places on Sunday.

Registration of unorganised sector workers

Members of self help groups, rickshaw drivers, rural development workers, domestic help, milk delivery men, agri workers, street side vendors and those working under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee can register on www.eshram.gov.in to get benefits from the government.

According to a press release from the Labour Department, those who register will get an ID card. They will eligible for financial support in case of accidents, death due to accident, disability, and pension benefits. Workers can register by logging on to the website or at e-seva or CSC centres. A meeting on registering workers on e-shram portal was held here recently.

Meet on women and legislation

A district-level conference on “Women and Legislation in India- Opportunities and Challenges” was organised here recently by Good Shepherd Health Education Centre and Dispensary, an NGO from Karamadai.

A press release said there were 60 participants, including NGO representatives from Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, Erode and Tirupur Districts.