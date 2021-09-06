Bridge works progressing at Maravaneri

The project was being implemented at Maravaneri in Salem at an approximate cost of ₹ 92 crore.

SALEM

06 September 2021 23:50 IST

The construction works for rail overbridge (ROB) at the Maravaneri junction are progressing and are expected to be completed within a year.

A rail overbridge at Maravaneri level crossing has been a long-standing demand of the people here. Located on the Salem-Virudhachalam section, the level crossing is closed multiple times a day, leading to severe traffic congestion in the region. The Maravaneri junction is one of the major junctions in the district which is accessed by motorists from Salem-Ulundurpet road, Military road to reach the Collectorate and the Salem Government Hospital.

According to officials, though a rail overbridge was sanctioned at Maravaneri, the works got delayed due to litigations regarding land acquisition.

The works had resumed now and the bridge would ensure free traffic movement.

The officials said the foundation works had begun and land acquisition works had been completed. The project was being implemented at an approximate cost of ₹ 92 crore. The bridge would have a motorway of 11 metres and cover a distance of 800 metres. The bridge was being constructed through an alternate route, using the existing approach road, the officials said.