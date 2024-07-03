Bridge work in Pallipalayam to be completed in three months: Namakkal Collector

District Collector S. Uma, who inspected the bridge construction work at Pallipalayam on Wednesday, stated that 94% of the work has been completed. She added that the remaining work will be finished within three months.

The project, implemented at a cost of ₹320.71 crore, will convert the existing two-lane from Tiruchengodu to Pallipalayam that is part of Malliakarai - Rasipuram - Tiruchengodu- Erode State Highway 79 into a four-lane. The project is part of the Chennai-Kanniyakumari Industrial Corridor Project and is funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the collector said.

Work is in progress to lay the road from Pallipalayam Junction to Cauvery Bridge on Erode Road and traffic diversion will be in place from July 4 to 30. Two-way traffic will not be allowed on the Old Cauvery Bridge and vehicles will be diverted to use the new bridge across River Cauvery, she added.

The Collector stated that police personnel will be stationed on the bridge to ensure smooth traffic flow, and mentioned that additional funding would be obtained from the State government. Following this, drainage facilities and approach roads will be constructed. She also mentioned that they would need permission from the Railways to build the 80-meter rail overbridge, and steps are being taken to obtain permission.

