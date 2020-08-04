Coimbatore

Bridge connecting Bhavani with Kumarapalayam closed to traffic

The old bridge across River Cauvery connecting Kumarapalayam in Namakkal district with Bhavani in Erode district was closed temporarily on Tuesday.
Staff Reporter? ERODE 04 August 2020 22:23 IST
Updated: 04 August 2020 22:27 IST

In view of spike in COVID-19 cases in the district, the old bridge across River Cauvery connecting Bhavani with Kumarapalayam was closed to traffic.

After the State Government imposed restrictions on inter-district vehicle movement to control the spread of COVID-19, the bridge connecting Erode district with Namakkal district was closed. Later, vehicles with e-pass were allowed on the bridge. However, workers in unorganised sectors and textile units were unable to get e-pass and faced hardship. Later, they were permitted to enter the districts without e-pass for two hours in the morning and evening.

Areas under Bhavani and Kumarapalayam municipalities witnessed a sudden spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the last few days. On Sunday, five cases were reported in Bhavani areas and the bridge was closed to vehicle movement on Monday.

A board was placed at the entrance of the bridge and e-pass holders were asked to use the Salem – Kochi National Highway to reach either side.

Meanwhile, the Bhavani police station was closed after the inspector tested positive for COVID-19.

