Bridge connecting Bhavani with Kumarapalayam closed to traffic

In view of spike in COVID-19 cases in the district, the old bridge across River Cauvery connecting Bhavani with Kumarapalayam was closed to traffic.
After the State Government imposed restrictions on inter-district vehicle movement to control the spread of COVID-19, the bridge connecting Erode district with Namakkal district was closed. Later, vehicles with e-pass were allowed on the bridge. However, workers in unorganised sectors and textile units were unable to get e-pass and faced hardship. Later, they were permitted to enter the districts without e-pass for two hours in the morning and evening.
Areas under Bhavani and Kumarapalayam municipalities witnessed a sudden spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the last few days. On Sunday, five cases were reported in Bhavani areas and the bridge was closed to vehicle movement on Monday.
A board was placed at the entrance of the bridge and e-pass holders were asked to use the Salem – Kochi National Highway to reach either side.
Meanwhile, the Bhavani police station was closed after the inspector tested positive for COVID-19.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath