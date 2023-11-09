Bridge collapses, water enters houses as heavy rain lashes Coimbatore

November 09, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Heavy rain lashed Coimbatore in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, bringing copious flow of water into several tanks and channels. Rainwater entered around 50 houses at Vellakinar and a bridge collapsed near Vadavalli. The rain also brought down 75 trees across the city.

The 23 rainfall stations in Coimbatore district registered a total rainfall of 879.2 mm during the 24 hours that ended at 8 a.m. on November 9, 2023. Periyanaickenpalayam, TNAU, Thondamuthur, and Mettupalayam were among the areas that received high rainfall.

Sudharshan, a resident of Sree Daksha Vhridhaa in Vadavalli, said that a bridge across a wild stream, connecting IOB Colony and Daksha Vhriddhaa, collapsed on Thursday morning, isolating nearly 300 houses.

“The single-lane bridge was in a poor condition for almost six years. Two days ago we submitted a memorandum to Coimbatore Corporation demanding reconstruction of the bridge. This morning, a private school vehicle crossed the bridge just five minutes before it collapsed,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati and civic body officials visited the spot. “The Corporation team is on the job. There is an alternative way. But, only two-wheelers can go by that way,” said the Collector.

Ward 38 Councillor C. Sharmila said, “We have deployed earth movers to clear all blockages so that water can flow freely for now. Traffic has been diverted and since the damage is big, we will have to fix the broken storm water pipes first before the bridge can be rebuilt. This will take a week’s time. But, if the rain continues, the works will be delayed,” she said.

As a temporary measure, pipes are being laid with sand bags after which concrete will be used to seal the road, said Corporation Commissioner Sivaguru Prabakaran.

At Vellakinar, rainwater entered nearly 50 houses and the residents were shifted to a marriage hall. Water stagnation on the roads across the city led to traffic snarls on Thursday morning. M. Devendran of Coimbatore district Road Protection Committee said that not only were the underpasses flooded, but rainwater was also seeping through the rail over bridges at Lanka Corner and Kannappan Nagar.

“At present, mechanised pumps are used to pump water from all major subways - Lanka corner, Ukkadam flyover, Avinashi Road flyover, Mettupalayam main road and Koundampalayam bus depot. Waste was cleared from Sanganoor canal in Ganapathy (Ward 18) to prevent flooding of roads,” an official of the Corporation said.

Conservancy workers cleared around 75 fallen trees from Peelamedu, Gandhipuram, Bharathi Park and Vadavalli. “We have received 58 complaints regarding rain-related issues. About 20 earth movers, 30 de-watering pumps and 12 trucks have been deployed to clear water from the roads. Since water flows to Avinashi Road from several areas, the problem gets worsened with each spell of rain. We are hoping to clear the road of water completely tonight (November 9). The Corporation has asked each ward to rent pumps to clear the water quickly if the rain continues.

“Water from Selvachintamani lake flowed onto the streets, which was cleared by Thursday morning. Since the tank is downstream, excess water from other tanks flow into Selvachintamani. For now there is no flooding, but we are monitoring the situation,” the Commissioner said.

According to R. Manikandan, founder of Kovai Kulangal Padhukaappu Amaippu, Coimbatore south and west received relatively less rain on Wednesday night. So, the tanks in the Noyyal system did not receive much water. The main Noyyal channel leading to Selvachinthamani lake should be desilted so that water flows through it without blockages, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.