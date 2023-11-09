Bridge across Palar river, road connectivity through reserve forest coming soon in remote areas of Erode along Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border

November 09, 2023 03:09 pm | Updated 03:23 pm IST - ERODE

The long dream of people of remote hamlets and villages located in the borders of both Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to have a bridge across Palar river and road connectivity though reserve forest could soon be fulfilled as officials of both the States has decided to survey the land and submit a proposals to both the governments for executing the works.

Kuttaiyur village, with a population of 450, falls under the Bargur panchayat in Anthiyur taluk and is located on the inter-State border. The nearest habitation is Makkampalayam in the Koothampalayam panchayat under the Sathyamangalam taluk, and is located 5 km away. In the absence of a motorable road to Makkampalayam, people of Kuttaiyur cross the Palar river in the border, walk for 5 km to reach Jallipalayam in Karnataka, to purchase essentials and to reach hospitals. Since the mud road passes through a forest area, the Karnataka Forest Department denies permission to the people of Kuttaiyur to transport construction materials and essentials from Jallipalayam.

Anthiyur MLA A.G. Venkatachalam had on October 22, 2023, walked for 10 km through the Anthiyur forest and reached Kuttaiyur and listened to the grievances of the people. Their only demand is for road connectivity and permission to transport materials through Jallipalayam. Mr. Venkatachalam spoke to Hanur MLA M.R. Manjunath in Karnataka who agreed to visit Kuttaiyur.

On November 6, 2023, Mr. Manjunath along with Santhosh Kumar, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife Division, Chamarajanagar, revenue officials and farmers, arrived at Jallipalayam and were received by Mr. Venkatachalam, K. Sudhakar, Deputy Director of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve and District Forest Officer, Erode Forest Division in-charge and officials. They crossed the river on foot and arrived at Kuttaiyur.

People highlighted their grievance in the meeting and demanded a bridge across the river and road connectivity. Likewise, farmers from Jallipalayam and Ookkiyam in Karnataka demanded road connectivity from Jallipalayam to Makkampalayam in Erode district so that reaching Sathyamangalam is easier. They also said wild elephants from Anthiyur forest enter villages in Karnataka and damage crops for which compensation is not given.

After discussions, both MLAs said forest land in both Tamil Nadu and Karnataka would be surveyed for laying roads while a proposals would also be prepared for constructing bridges across the river.

Mr. Venkatachalam told The Hindu that proposals would be submitted by officials to their respective governments and the Forest Ministers of both the States would be explained the importance of connecting border villages of both the States. “We are focussing on a permanent solution to the problems faced by people in border areas so that their livelihood improves,” he added.

