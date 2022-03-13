‘Bricks from closed units transported in violation of Coimbatore Collector’s order’

Activists based in Thadagam valley have accused a few brick kiln operators of transporting bricks from their closed units at night in violation of an order issued by Coimbatore District Collector in May 2021.

They alleged that the police and the Forest Department check posts at Anaikatti and Mangarai permitted several lorries to transport bricks on Saturday night. They also shared a video of four lorries passing through the Mangarai check post without being checked.

Activist Joshua G.P.N. of Kanuvai said several lorries bearing Kerala registration number were found transporting bricks from closed units at Anaikatti late on Saturday. He immediately alerted activist S. Ganesh of Chinna Thadagam who sent his friends to Mangarai check post. Mr. Ganesh also alerted the sub-inspector of Thadagam police station. However, the trucks were not checked or stopped, he claimed.

“The trucks passed check posts of the police and the Forest Department at Anaikatti and Mangarai without being checked or stopped. These trucks come empty from Kerala to load blue metal from quarries at Karamadai. As they are going empty via Anaikatti, brick kiln operators tie up with them and transport bricks illegally. The bricks are unloaded after crossing other police checkpoints,” he alleged.

In a set of instructions issued to brick makers based on an order from the Madras High Court in May 2021, the district administration had said that sale of bricks manufactured in brick kilns/chambers that operated illegally was an offence.

Mr. Ganesh said six brick kilns located in the Anaikatti area were among the 180-odd brick kilns that were shut down following the court order.

Officials with the Revenue Department and the police did not comment on the incident.