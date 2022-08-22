‘Brick smuggling continues in Thadagam Valley despite Madras High Court orders’

Smuggling of bricks from the sealed chambers continues during the early hours of the day, allege activists

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
August 22, 2022 14:23 IST

Activists and members of the Thadagam Valley Protection Committee alleged that, trespassing and smuggling of bricks from the sealed chambers in Thadagam Valley in the district continues even after the orders of the Madras High Court. 

On Sunday, the Coimbatore District Police seized two trucks on charges of shifting bricks from a sealed brick chamber. During a regular vehicle check, the Thadagam Police found two trucks loaded with 4,000 bricks from a chamber that was shut after the court order. The police said, the truck drivers were absconding and the search continues.

A case was registered under section 379 (Punishment for theft) of the Indian Penal Code and section 21(i) of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act.

S. Ganesh of Thadagam Valley Protection Committee told The Hindu, smuggling of bricks from the sealed chambers by trespassing continues during the early hours of the day. This amounts to the violation of the orders given by the Madras High Court and Coimbatore District Collector.

He also urged the administration to enhance the monitoring and to take strict action against those who violate the law.

