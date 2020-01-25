‘Brick kilns in Thadagam operating without permission’

None of the brick kilns operating in five village panchayats at the Thadagam valley have obtained permission from the Coimbatore Local Planning Authority (LPA), according to a reply to a query made under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

The query was made by activist S. Ganesh from Thadagam and the reply was from E. Rajendran, supervisor of Coimbatore LPA.

According to the reply, permission from LPA is mandatory to set up a brick kiln and to obtain electricity connection. However, the kilns operating at Thadagam, Nanjundapuram, 24 Veerapandi, Pannimadai and Somayampalayam village panchayats have neither applied to the LPA nor were permitted to operate.

To a query on whether the LPA had initiated any legal action against the brick kilns, the RTI reply was ‘no information available’. The LPA would issue permit for brick kilns only after being cleared by the District Collector and the Hill Area Conservation Authority, according to the reply.

Speaking to The Hindu on Friday, Mr. Ganesh said that the reply has established the illegality of the brick kilns. “Without permission (from the LPA), how did the brick kilns managed to get electricity connections?,” he asked.

Mr. Ganesh, along with activist T.M.S. Rajendran, is currently involved in a legal battle seeking action against illegal brick kilns.

Sources in the district administration said that the officials are waiting for the court order to take punitive action against the brick kilns. A team from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board visited the area and will shortly submit a report, based on which further action will be initiated, sources said.