Brick kilns in Coimbatore’s Thadagam valley resume operations after over a year

January 05, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Many of the 177 brick kilns located in Thadagam valley in Coimbatore district, which were sealed in 2021 for want of various permits, have resumed operation in the wake of an interim relief given by the Geology and Mining Department, activists have alleged.

They alleged that several brick kilns started selling old stocks of bricks from Wednesday after paying the first instalment of the fine levied on them by the Geology and Mining Department. With the operations slowly resuming after the payment of the first instalment, owners were also mobilising the workforce, they said.

In an order dated December 29, the Commissioner of Geology and Mining allowed the 177 brick kilns to resume operations after paying fines fixed for them, ranging from ₹3 lakh to ₹40 lakh. The order has also permitted brick kiln operators who want to pay the penalty in instalments by paying ₹2 lakh first and the remainder in 12 months.

An official from the department said remittance of penalty by brick kiln operators were continuing for the past few days. The official, who claimed ignorance of brick kilns functioning, said that they could begin operation only after the Collector issues instructions to the effect.

S. Ganesh from Thadagam Valley Protection Committee alleged that trucks laden with bricks were exiting some units from Wednesday itself. Many units have stocks of illegally manufactured bricks worth several crores which were remaining unsold following the sealing in 2021. Also, a few operators have started levelling the pits from which red earth were excavated by violating various rules, to destroy evidence, he alleged.

Activist K. Mohanraj said instead of the mass sealing of illegally operated brick kilns that was done, the authorities should have monitored the operators from time to time and identified the violators.

“They are again involving in violations after getting the relief from the Geology and Mining Department. Authorities should think how ethical it is to give relief to violators for further violations and what kind of message it conveys to the common man,” he said.

The order from the Geology and Mining Department, which is subject to final judgment of cases related to brick kiln operations pending before the Madras High Court and the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal, has also mentioned various conditions that need to be followed for further operation of brick kilns.