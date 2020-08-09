Brick kiln worker killed in elephant attack

09 August 2020 06:49 IST

A man from Assam who had been working at a brick kiln in Periya Thadagam, near Coimbatore, was killed in wild elephant attack on Saturday. The Forest Department has identified the deceased as Babul Hussain (30).

Forest officials said that Hussain was working at Madhu Sree brick kiln unit at Periya Thadagam, which is located around 1.5 km away from Thadagam reserve forest coming under Coimbatore forest range.

They said that a wild elephant strayed from the forest in the early hours of Saturday and came near the brick kiln unit.

Advertising

Advertising

The man reportedly tried to chase the elephant away. The elephant attacked the worker, who was critically injured.

Forest officials were informed about the incident around 6.45 a.m. The injured man was shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital where he died without responding to treatment.

Case registered

The Thadagam police were also informed about the man’s death. The police have registered a case of unnatural death.