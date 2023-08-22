ADVERTISEMENT

Brick kiln worker injured in elephant attack near Coimbatore

August 22, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A worker at a brick kiln at Vandikaranur near Thondamuthur here suffered injuries after a wild elephant attacked him late on Monday. 

The injured has been identified as M. Eshwaren (32), a native of Dharmapuri district. 

The Forest Department officials said that a few wild elephants from Boluvampatti block III reserve forest entered human habitations at Vandikaranur late on Monday. One of them, a tusker, attacked Mr. Eshwaran who was working at the unit around 9.30 p.m. Eshwaran’s right leg was fractured in the attack. Co-workers rushed him to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

ALSO READ
District administration stalls levelling of private land in elephant transit path at Vellimalaipattinam in Coimbatore

According to the Forest Department, the area falls under the jurisdiction of the Boluvampatti forest range of the Coimbatore Forest Division. The Boundary Night Patrol Team of the Department immediately reached the spot and drove the elephants back to the forest.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials added that Mr. Eshwaran’s condition was stable as on Tuesday evening. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US