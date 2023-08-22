August 22, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A worker at a brick kiln at Vandikaranur near Thondamuthur here suffered injuries after a wild elephant attacked him late on Monday.

The injured has been identified as M. Eshwaren (32), a native of Dharmapuri district.

The Forest Department officials said that a few wild elephants from Boluvampatti block III reserve forest entered human habitations at Vandikaranur late on Monday. One of them, a tusker, attacked Mr. Eshwaran who was working at the unit around 9.30 p.m. Eshwaran’s right leg was fractured in the attack. Co-workers rushed him to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

According to the Forest Department, the area falls under the jurisdiction of the Boluvampatti forest range of the Coimbatore Forest Division. The Boundary Night Patrol Team of the Department immediately reached the spot and drove the elephants back to the forest.

Officials added that Mr. Eshwaran’s condition was stable as on Tuesday evening.