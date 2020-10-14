Brick kiln owners asked to ensure facilities for workers

COIMBATORE

14 October 2020 19:26 IST

The Forest Department has urged the owners of brick kilns operating near Thadagam reserve forest area to ensure that the workers have basic amenities, including toilets, attached to their accommodation.

The Department on Monday convened an emergency meeting with brick kiln operators after a 22-year-old man from Assam, a worker attached to a brick kiln at Periyathadagam, was killed in the attack of a wild elephant late on Sunday.

The worker Saritul Islam was killed by a wild elephant when he ventured out to attend nature’s call. Another worker from Assam, who was working in a brick kiln at Periyathadagam namely Babul Hussain (30), was killed in the attack of a wild elephant on August 8 this year.

The Department and experts on elephants advised brick kiln operators to ensure that the workers have toilets attached to their accommodation, lighting on the premises of brick kilns, solar fencing to keep the workplace safe from elephants and the premises free from bushes.

In the meeting, elephant experts and Department officials advised brick kiln operators not to employ workers after 6 p.m. as elephant movement is high in the locality after sunset.

Forest officials instructed brick kiln operators to provide torchlight to every worker as a temporary safety measure.

They also instructed brick kiln owners to keep boards in workplaces regarding the movement of elephants and ask employees to stay in their quarters from evening to morning.