Brick kiln operators accused of leveling mining sites, blocking mud roads in Thadagam Valley ahead of High Court Judges’ visit

March 27, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A few days after two Judges of the Madras High Court said they would conduct a physical inspection of Thadagam Valley in Coimbatore district to assess the environmental damages caused by brick manufacturers, activists have accused some of the brick kiln owners of clearing red earth mining sites and blocking mud roads leading to mining sites.

“Fearing a setback during the physical assessment by the Judges, brick kiln owners are doing various works ranging from leveling of pits to blocking mud roads to mining sites. Some of the roads have been blocked using thorny bushes and soil,” alleged S. Ganesh of Thadagam Valley Protection Committee. “Hence, we humbly request the Judges to allow us to meet or accompany them during the inspection,” he said.

The two Judges, Justices N. Sathish Kumar and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy, said on March 23 that a drone survey would also be conducted to assess the damages in the Valley, besides visiting the place.

According to the Thadagam Valley Protection Committee, around 4,500 acres of land in five village panchayats in the Valley including private plots, Panchami lands, temple lands and government poramboke lands have been mined for brick making.

ADVERTISEMENT

The joint committee tasked by the Southern Zone of the National Green Tribunal, which assessed environmental degradation in the Valley in 2022, recommended that ₹ 433 crore shall be levied on operators of 177 brick kilns, which were sealed in June 2021, as compensation. Of the total compensation, ₹ 373.74 crore was for 1.10 crore cubic metres (cbm) of brick earth quarried illegally and ₹ 59.32 crore for compensation for environmental damages.

“The committee had said that the 1.10 crore cbm mentioned in the report may be treated as the minimum quantity of brick earth quarried illegally as this was calculated from surveys done in accessible areas alone. It said that brick earth mined from inaccessible areas could not be assessed. We hope authorities make appropriate arrangements for the Judges to visit the entire area physically or with the help of drones,” said Mr. Ganesh.

T.M.S. Rajendran, a farmer from Chinna Thadagam who is also one of the litigants in the High Court, said that farmers and other affected people from villages in the Valley wish to speak to Judges and report their grievances.

Representatives from farmers associations, tribal associations and activists are also planning to meet the Judges during the visit.