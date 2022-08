Breastfeeding awareness walkathon held in Coimbatore

August 06, 2022 18:10 IST

Collector G.S Sameeran on Saturday flagged off breastfeeding awareness walkathon-2022 from Sri Saradhambal Temple to mark breastfeeding awareness month. Organised by Sri Ramakrishna Hospital in association with the Rotary Club (Coimbatore Cotton City) and Nectar of Life (mother's milk bank), the campaign aims to create awareness on breastfeeding and donation of breast milk among the people. Advertisement Advertisement

