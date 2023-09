September 26, 2023 07:01 am | Updated 07:01 am IST - COIMBATORE

A breast milk bank ATM was opened at Womens Center by Motherhood in association with Rotary Club of Coimbatore Cotton City recently. The project, Nectar of Life, will act as a central hub for lactating mothers to donate their surplus breast milk. The donated milk will undergo screening and pasteurisation at the main milk bank at Sri Ramkrishna Hospital. .

This milk bank caters to infants across North and West Coimbatore and Mettupalayam region.

.

