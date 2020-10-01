Breast cancer awareness month activities launched

P. Guhan (third left), director of Sri Ramakrishna Institute of Oncology and Research, giving breast cancer awareness mask to Poornima Raja, Head, Operations at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital, Coimbatore, as part of observing breast cancer awareness month, on Thursday.

COIMBATORE

01 October 2020 23:11 IST

Sri Ramakrishna Institute of Oncology and Research (SRIOR), Coimbatore, on Thursday launched various activities as part of breast cancer awareness month programmes.

SRIOR launched pink colour N95 masks with a QR code, scanning of which enables smartphone users to access awareness materials on breast cancer and other types of cancers.

Close to 5,000 such masks were distributed along with The Hindu newspaper in select areas in Coimbatore city on Thursday.

At the launch of the month-long activities, SRIOR director P. Guhan said breast cancer was by far the most common cancer in women both, in developing and developed countries, and it could be cured if detected in very early stages.

He said SRIOR conducted free breast cancer screening for 2.88 lakh rural and urban women in six districts in the region under a project named ‘DEEPAM’.

D. Lakshminarayanaswamy, Managing Trustee, SNR Sons Charitable Trust, C.V. Ramkumar, Chief Executive Officer, Poornima Raja, Head Operations, Sri Ramakrishna Hospital, hospital Dean P. Sukumaran and K. Karthikesh, Consultant Surgical Oncologist with SRIOR were present at the launch of the pink masks.

SRIOR will offer free breast cancer screening for women at the institute throughout this month from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For details, contact: 94428 44775, 0422 4389797.