Breast cancer awareness event calls for early detection, treatment

The Hindu Bureau
October 16, 2022 17:20 IST

Participants carried placards with slogans to create awareness on breast cancer in a walkathon organised by Kovai Medical Center and Hospital in Coimbatore on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

A walkathon organised by the Kovai Medical Center and Hospital (KMCH) here on Sunday to create awareness on breast cancer stressed the need for early detection and treatment of the disease.

A press release said that majority of women suffering from breast cancer seek medical intervention at advanced stages of cancer. The disease can be cured or effectively treated only if patients come for treatment at stage one or two. The KMCH organised the walkathon to highlight these points and also to observe breast cancer awareness month.

Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap flagged off the walkathom from VOC Park and Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan released pink-coloured helium balloons to mark the occasion.

More than 750 people, including breast cancer survivors, doctors, members of Rotary Clubs in Coimbatore region, students, and the hospital staff took part in the event for which KMCH chairman Nalla G. Palaniswami offered his felicitations. KMCH vice-chairman Thavamani Devi Palaniswami, executive director Arun N. Palaniswami, Chief of Imaging Services and Interventional Radiologist Mathew Cherian and Chief Consultant of KMCH Breast Center R. Rupa were present.

