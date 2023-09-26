ADVERTISEMENT

Breaking up of alliance between AIADMK and BJP a ‘political drama’, says Udhayanidhi

September 26, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin distributing ATM card to a beneficiary of the Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thittam in Dharmapuri on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The AIADMK breaking up its alliance with the BJP is a “political drama” and they will come together “begging for votes” before the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin said on Tuesday.

Addressing a cadre meeting here, he said the AIADMK was a wing of the BJP and hence the breaking up of alliance was only a “drama”. Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said: “Mr. Modi is so obsessed with the DMK that he talked about it in Madhya Pradesh. He [Mr. Modi] claims that Kalaignar’s family is the only beneficiary of the DMK rule. It is true because the entire Tamil Nadu is Kalaignar’s family.”

However, under Mr. Modi, one family has grown to become the richest in the world and that is Adani’s family, he said, adding that the Comptroller and Auditor General had flagged corruption in schemes and across departments, exposing the BJP rule.

Mr. Udhayanidhi further said that the DMK had delivered on its promise of providing a monthly dole of ₹1000 to women. “But, where is the ₹15 lakh promised by Mr. Modi? In 2014, Mr. Modi said he would transform India into a super power. Today, he says, he will transform India into a superpower in 2047,” he added.

