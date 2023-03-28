Breakfast scheme extended to 32 schools in Erode Corporation

March 28, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - ERODE

The Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme that was earlier implemented in 64 schools to benefit 3,455 students was extended to 32 more schools in the Erode Corporation limits to benefit 5,793 students of Classes 1 to 5.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin launched the scheme at Madurai on September 15, 2022, following which the scheme was launched in other districts on September 16. The Department of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment is implementing the scheme in the district.

Initially, the scheme was implemented in 26 schools in the Corporation limits to benefit 2,649 students and 38 panchayat union primary schools in Talavadi block to benefit 806 children.

A centralised kitchen was set up at the Kamarajar Municipal Higher Secondary School at Karungalpalayam where a private catering service provider prepares the food and distributes it to all the schools in the Corporation limits. In Talavadi, a women self help group (SHG) has been roped in for preparing and distributing the food.

The breakfast for each day were, Mondays - wheat rava upma with vegetable sambar, Tuesdays- semiya vegetable khichdi, Wednesdays - ven pongal with vegetable sambar, Thursdays - rice upma with vegetable sambar, and Fridays - chola vegetable khichdi and rava kesari.

Mr. Stalin announced extending the scheme to 32 more schools in the Corporation limits to benefit 5,793 students from March 1. Since the model code of conduct (MCC) was in force for the Erode (East) Assembly constituency, extension of the scheme could not be implemented then.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy, District Collector H. Krishnanunni and Mayor S. Nagarathinam on Tuesday inspected the distribution of food at the Corporation Middle School in Teachers Colony and interacted with the students.