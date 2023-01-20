Breakfast scheme attracts more students to schools, says Minister

January 20, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - Salem

Minister of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment P. Geetha Jeevan on Friday said that the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme attracts students, and the percentage of students coming to schools has increased.

The Minister inspected the Corporation Primary School at Manakadu and checked the quality of food provided to the students. Later, the Minister served food to the students.

Speaking to reporters, Ms. Jeevan said that in Salem district, the scheme has been implemented in 54 schools through which 5,447 students are benefited. Due to the implementation of the scheme, the education skills of students have increased, and the number of students coming to schools has also increased.

Parents and teachers welcomed the scheme, which is directly monitored by the Chief Minister’s office on a daily basis. The availability of food items and student details are also monitored. The Chief Minister has announced in the recent Assembly session that the scheme will be expanded to all the government schools in the financial year 2023–24.

Answering a question about child marriage, Ms. Jeevan said that child marriages take place in some districts, like Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri. “We are creating awareness about the evils of child marriage. Previously, we received information after the marriage was conducted, but now, due to increased awareness, we are receiving information prior to the marriage,” the Minister added.

During the inspection, Collector S. Karmegam, MLA R. Rajendran, Mayor A. Ramachandran, and officials participated.