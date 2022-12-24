Breach in main canal plugged, water released into LBP canal

December 24, 2022 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST - ERODE

With the breach in Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) main canal plugged, discharge of water from Bhavanisagar reservoir into the canal resumed here on Saturday.

On December 10, a breach was reported at mile 59/6 of the canal at Vaikalmedu in Perundurai and the discharge of water for irrigation was stopped. The Public Works Department began work to plug the breach and the damaged barrel was replaced and all the works were carried out on a war-footing and completed.

The water release into the canal that was 1,000 cusecs on Friday was increased to 1,300 cusecs at 10 a.m. and to 1,500 cusecs at noon on Saturday. Officials of the Water Resources Department (WRD) said that the discharge would be stepped up further to 2,300 cusecs in a phased manner.

S. Muthusamy, Minister for Housing and Urban Development, inspected the spot at Vaikalmedu where works were completed.