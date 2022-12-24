ADVERTISEMENT

Breach in main canal plugged, water released into LBP canal

December 24, 2022 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

With the breach in Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) main canal plugged, discharge of water from Bhavanisagar reservoir into the canal resumed here on Saturday.

On December 10, a breach was reported at mile 59/6 of the canal at Vaikalmedu in Perundurai and the discharge of water for irrigation was stopped. The Public Works Department began work to plug the breach and the damaged barrel was replaced and all the works were carried out on a war-footing and completed.

The water release into the canal that was 1,000 cusecs on Friday was increased to 1,300 cusecs at 10 a.m. and to 1,500 cusecs at noon on Saturday. Officials of the Water Resources Department (WRD) said that the discharge would be stepped up further to 2,300 cusecs in a phased manner.

S. Muthusamy, Minister for Housing and Urban Development, inspected the spot at Vaikalmedu where works were completed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US