Breach in LBP main canal plugged, water to be released today

December 23, 2022 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - ERODE

With breach in Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal plugged, discharge of water from Bhavanisagar reservoir into the canal will resume from Saturday.

A breach was reported at mile 59/6 of the main canal at Vaikalmedu in Perundurai on December 10 resulting in inundation of houses and crops.

The Public Works Department began work to plug the breach and the damaged barrel was replaced and all the works were carried out on a war-footing and completed on Friday.

Officials of the Water Resources Department (WRD) said that discharge into the canal that was 500 cusecs was increased to 1,000 cusecs from 10 a.m. on Friday so that water reaches Kodiveri anicut by evening. The discharge would be stepped up further on Saturday, they added.

Water was released in the main canal from August 12 to December 9 for irrigating 1,03,500 acre that was extended for 20 days up to December 29. Since, water supply was stopped between December 10 and 23, permission has been sought from the government for extending the water release till January 15.

Officials said that after the release of water for irrigation was stopped in the canal with ‘odd number’ sluice gates, and ‘even number’ sluice gates in the Chennasamudram canal, water would be released in the canal with ‘even number’ sluice gates, and ‘odd number’ sluice gates in the Chennasamudram canal to benefit 1,03,500 acres in Gobichettipalayam, Bhavani, Perundurai, Erode, Modakkurichi and Kodumudi taluks in Erode district, Kangayam taluk in Tiruppur district and Aravakurichi taluk in Karur district.