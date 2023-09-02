ADVERTISEMENT

Breach in LBP main canal plugged, water discharge resumes

September 02, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Work under way to plug a breach in Lower Bhavani Project canal at Sathyamangalam in Erode on Saturday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

A breach in Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal reported on Friday evening was plugged, and discharge of water from Bhavanisagar dam into the canal resumed on Saturday evening. 

A breach was reported at mile 11/4 of the main canal at Ukkaram village in Sathyamangalam and farmers alerted Water Resources Department (WRD) officials. The discharge of 2,300 cusecs from the dam into the canal was stopped and officials inspected the spot. Since the seepage was very less, no damage was reported to crops in the area.

Works began to plug the breach with concrete and sand bags. 

Officials of the WRD said that discharge into the canal resumed at 5 p.m. on Saturday. Initially, 500 cusecs was released that would be increased in a phased manner to 2,300 cusecs by Sunday afternoon. 

It may be recalled that discharge of water into the canal for irrigation began on August 15, but was stopped as modernisation works in the canal were in progress. Works were completed and discharge resumed from August 19. 

 

