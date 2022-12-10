Breach in LBP main canal inundates houses and crops in Erode

December 10, 2022 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A breach in the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) main canal at Vaikalmedu in Perundurai led to inundation of 10 houses and standing crops in over 100 acres here on Saturday evening.

The canal is located above a drainage channel and at 4.45 p.m., breach was reported at the right bank of the canal. Water entered the drainage channel that damaged the left bank of the canal also. Water entered farm lands and houses located in the area were inundated. Families were evacuated and moved to safe places.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials of the Water Resources Department (WRD) were informed and the discharge of 1,000 cusecs of water from Bhavanisagar dam into the canal was stopped by 5.15 p.m.

Senior engineers inspected the spot. They said that due to rain, the discharge was reduced from 2,300 cusecs to 1,000 cusecs and was stopped completely in the evening. They added that work on to plug the breach will commence once the water flow stops.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Officials said that the extent of damage to crops or property will be known only after assessment on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US