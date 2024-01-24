ADVERTISEMENT

Brain-dead youth organs donated in Salem

January 24, 2024 07:11 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The skin and eyes of a 19-year-old brain-dead youth were donated on Tuesday.

K. Nagarajan (19), a resident of Mecheri in Salem district, was working as an electrician for a private company in Hosur in Krishnagiri district. He was headed to his home town from Krishnagiri by bike on January 19, when an unidentified vehicle hit him near Karimangalam in Dharmapuri district. He was admitted to a hospital in Dharmapuri with grievous head injuries and referred to Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital (GMKMCH) on January 21 for further treatment.

The doctors, after declaring him brain dead, got his parents’ consent to donate his organs. Doctors sent his skin to Coimbatore Government Hospital and his eyes to Salem GMKMCH. On Tuesday, the body was handed over to the family members after doctors paid their respects.

