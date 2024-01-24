Brain-dead youth organs donated in Salem

January 24, 2024 07:11 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - Salem

The skin and eyes of a 19-year-old brain-dead youth were donated on Tuesday.

K. Nagarajan (19), a resident of Mecheri in Salem district, was working as an electrician for a private company in Hosur in Krishnagiri district. He was headed to his home town from Krishnagiri by bike on January 19, when an unidentified vehicle hit him near Karimangalam in Dharmapuri district. He was admitted to a hospital in Dharmapuri with grievous head injuries and referred to Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital (GMKMCH) on January 21 for further treatment.

The doctors, after declaring him brain dead, got his parents’ consent to donate his organs. Doctors sent his skin to Coimbatore Government Hospital and his eyes to Salem GMKMCH. On Tuesday, the body was handed over to the family members after doctors paid their respects.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT