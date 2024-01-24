GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Brain-dead youth organs donated in Salem

January 24, 2024 07:11 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The skin and eyes of a 19-year-old brain-dead youth were donated on Tuesday.

K. Nagarajan (19), a resident of Mecheri in Salem district, was working as an electrician for a private company in Hosur in Krishnagiri district. He was headed to his home town from Krishnagiri by bike on January 19, when an unidentified vehicle hit him near Karimangalam in Dharmapuri district. He was admitted to a hospital in Dharmapuri with grievous head injuries and referred to Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital (GMKMCH) on January 21 for further treatment.

The doctors, after declaring him brain dead, got his parents’ consent to donate his organs. Doctors sent his skin to Coimbatore Government Hospital and his eyes to Salem GMKMCH. On Tuesday, the body was handed over to the family members after doctors paid their respects.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.