Brain-dead woman’s heart gives a new lease of life to man from the Nilgiris

November 05, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The heart of an accident victim, who was declared brain-dead, has been transplanted on a needy patient from the Nilgiris at a private hospital in Coimbatore.

The heart of a 51-year-old woman, Manjula, was harvested at the Government Medical College Hospital at Perundurai in Erode district where she was admitted after suffering grievous injuries in a road accident.

The woman was declared brain-dead and the heart was harvested on Sunday as per the guidelines of the Transplant Authority, Government of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN). The heart was allotted to KG Hospital, Coimbatore, where it was transplanted on a 38-year-old male patient from Gudalur in the Nilgiris on Sunday.

According to the hospital, it was the first heart transplantation performed by the hospital and the transplanted heart was functioning well after the procedure. Hospital chairman G. Bakthavathsalam lauded the medical team.

