HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Brain-dead woman’s heart gives a new lease of life to man from the Nilgiris

November 05, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The heart of an accident victim, who was declared brain-dead, has been transplanted on a needy patient from the Nilgiris at a private hospital in Coimbatore.

The heart of a 51-year-old woman, Manjula, was harvested at the Government Medical College Hospital at Perundurai in Erode district where she was admitted after suffering grievous injuries in a road accident.

The woman was declared brain-dead and the heart was harvested on Sunday as per the guidelines of the Transplant Authority, Government of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN). The heart was allotted to KG Hospital, Coimbatore, where it was transplanted on a 38-year-old male patient from Gudalur in the Nilgiris on Sunday.

According to the hospital, it was the first heart transplantation performed by the hospital and the transplanted heart was functioning well after the procedure. Hospital chairman G. Bakthavathsalam lauded the medical team.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / health

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.