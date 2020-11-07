Brain-dead teen’s heart, lungs harvested in Coimbatore, flown to Chennai, Secunderabad

Multiple organs were harvested from a teenager who died of injuries he suffered in an accident near Coimbatore recently. The heart, allotted to a private hospital in Chennai, and the lungs allotted to a private hospital in Secunderabad, were transported on chartered flights.

According to a release issued by Kovai Medical Center and Hospital (KMCH), the heart, lungs, liver, kidneys, eyes, bone and skin were harvested from the deceased, G. Vaitheeshwaran from Santhosh Nagar near Ettimadai, on Friday.

Vaitheeshwaran was admitted to KMCH after he was critically injured in an accident at Kovilpalayam on Pollachi Road on November 2. He did not respond to treatment and a medical team declared him brain dead on Friday, the release said.

The hospital’s grief counsellor approached the boy’s parents, Gopal and Vimaladevi to discuss the possibility of organ donation and they consented to it. The organs were harvested after getting the necessary approvals from the Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu (Transtan).

Transtan allotted the liver and two kidneys to KMCH. The eyes, skin and bone were allotted to a private hospital in Coimbatore.