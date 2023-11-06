ADVERTISEMENT

Brain-dead man in Coimbatore saves four lives

November 06, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The organs of a 52-year-old brain-dead man were harvested and transplanted on four patients in Chennai, Tiruchi, and Coimbatore.

A release from the Ramakrishna Hospital said that Rangarajan, hailing from Ganapathy, was admitted to the hospital with headache. He was diagnosed with bleeding in the brain. Despite medical care, he suffered brain death. A panel of government doctors tested him twice over a period of six hours and confirmed that the patient was brain dead. His wife and family members came forward to donate his organs.

Rangarajan’s one liver was transplanted on a two-and-a-half-year-old child at the hospital and another liver was sent to Chennai for a person with liver disease. The kidneys were sent to Tiruchi for two patients.

