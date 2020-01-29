Braille information boards installed at Salem junction

The Salem Railway Junction is undergoing a major revamp and various new passenger facilities are being introduced as part of station redevelopment. One such addition is Braille information boards for visually challenged persons.

According to railway officials, the Braille information boards map various facilities available on the entire station premises. The boards have been set up at the entrance of the new concourse and old concourse at the station. The project was done in collaboration with Anuprayaas, a Bengaluru-based private firm, to help visually-challenged individuals navigate easily on the station premises. The facility was launched on Tuesday by John Thomas, General Manager of Southern Railways.

Railway officials said that the boards were commissioned at a cost of ₹ 5 lakh. The Railways has also launched an information booklet in Braille language, which is available at the information counters.

A similar initiative was launched at the Coimbatore Railway Junction recently.