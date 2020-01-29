Coimbatore

Braille information boards installed at Salem junction

A visually challenged person reads the Braille information board installed at the entrance of Salem Railway Junction on Wednesday.

A visually challenged person reads the Braille information board installed at the entrance of Salem Railway Junction on Wednesday.  

more-in

The Salem Railway Junction is undergoing a major revamp and various new passenger facilities are being introduced as part of station redevelopment. One such addition is Braille information boards for visually challenged persons.

According to railway officials, the Braille information boards map various facilities available on the entire station premises. The boards have been set up at the entrance of the new concourse and old concourse at the station. The project was done in collaboration with Anuprayaas, a Bengaluru-based private firm, to help visually-challenged individuals navigate easily on the station premises. The facility was launched on Tuesday by John Thomas, General Manager of Southern Railways.

Railway officials said that the boards were commissioned at a cost of ₹ 5 lakh. The Railways has also launched an information booklet in Braille language, which is available at the information counters.

A similar initiative was launched at the Coimbatore Railway Junction recently.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Coimbatore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 30, 2020 12:54:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/braille-information-boards-installed-at-salem-junction/article30687022.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY