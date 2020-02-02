Brahmasthana mahotsavam begins

Spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi Devi arrived here on Friday to participate in a two-day programme at Brahmasthanam Temple at Nallampalayam.

She was received at the Nallampalayam ashram by members of the reception committee led by V. Lakshminarayanaswamy, Chairman, Suguna Group of Industries, according to a press release. Amritanandamayi was accompanied by her senior disciples as well as devotees from various parts of the world.

Brahmasthana mahotsavam, the two-day spiritual programme, began on Saturday. On Sunday, Shani dosha nivarana puja will be conducted. Facilities for the participants like healthcare centre, canteen and drinking water were set up on the premises. Annadanam will be performed on both days. Cultural programmes by students from Amrita Vidyalayam schools and Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham university were held during the programme, according to the release.