BPCL’s digital initiative

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has recently introduced digital initiative to book the refilling of LPG cylinders.

A release said that the customers shall choose to book via WhatsApp or through the Bharatgas mobile application. They may also choose to leave a missed call at 77109 55555, in which the customers get a link by SMS for online payment. Other options for booking include online booking and payment through www.ebharatgas.com and through Interactive Voice Response System by dialling 77180 12345 or 77150 12345.

