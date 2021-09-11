BPCL introduces AI-based chatbot

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) recently introduced ‘Urja’, a chatbot based on artificial intelligence, to enable quicker resolution of consumer queries.

A release said that the virtual assistant has Natural Language Processing (NLP) capabilities and can interact with consumers in English and 12 Indian languages including Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Bengali, Urdu and Assamese. The chatbot can be used for several functions including for LPG cylinder bookings, locating fuel stations and providing feedback on BPCL products, according to the release.

‘Urja’ can also be accessed via WhatsApp using the link http://bit.ly/3to7i3j and on BPCL’s website www.bharatpetroleum.in.