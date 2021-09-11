Coimbatore

BPCL introduces AI-based chatbot

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) recently introduced ‘Urja’, a chatbot based on artificial intelligence, to enable quicker resolution of consumer queries.

A release said that the virtual assistant has Natural Language Processing (NLP) capabilities and can interact with consumers in English and 12 Indian languages including Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Bengali, Urdu and Assamese. The chatbot can be used for several functions including for LPG cylinder bookings, locating fuel stations and providing feedback on BPCL products, according to the release.

‘Urja’ can also be accessed via WhatsApp using the link http://bit.ly/3to7i3j and on BPCL’s website www.bharatpetroleum.in.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 11, 2021 11:59:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/bpcl-introduces-ai-based-chatbot/article36408898.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY