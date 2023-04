April 16, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday announced a solatium of ₹1 lakh each to the family of the two boys who drowned in the Noyyal river in Tiruppur. The two, identified as Chandru (12) and Inniyavan (10) of SIDCO Agraharam Street, drowned in the river on the Mudalipalayam side.

The Chief Minister, in a letter, offered his condolences to the families of the deceased.