Boycott RSS-BJP, allies in Assembly polls: PFI

COIMBATORE

23 November 2020 00:17 IST

Popular Front of India (PFI) State president M. Muhammed Sheik Ansari said here on Sunday that people of the State will never accept the RSS and its political wing BJP.

Speaking at a State-level meeting of PFI held here, Mr. Ansari urged people to boycott the allies of BJP and Sangh Parivar organisations, including the AIADMK, in the Assembly election.

Advertising

Advertising

“The AIADMK was defeated after it faced the last parliamentary election along with the BJP. Similarly, people should ignore the BJP and the AIADMK in the Assembly election,” he said.

Mr. Ansari said that secular parties and movements should unite in the fight against the alliance.

He said that the positions and policies of the AIADMK, which was founded by C.N. Annadurai and brought up by M.G. Ramachandran, are now constantly being questioned as it is getting closer to the BJP.

Alleging that the Central Government and the Tamil Nadu Governor were causing delay regarding the release of the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, he said that Tamil Nadu Government should put pressure for their release and also for the release of Muslim prisoners, who have spent more than 20 years of conviction.