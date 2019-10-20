Boy with viral fever dies at hospital

A nine-year-old boy admitted with viral fever from Pennagaram died of multi-organ dysfunction syndrome and sepsis at the Salem Government Medical College Hospital on Saturday. This is the second death of a child in two consecutive days here in the district.

The victim S. Avinash from Kallipuram in Pennagaram was admitted to Dharmapuri Government Medical College Hospital on October 17. The boy was in the intensive care unit. According to Srinivasa Raj, Dean, Dharmapuri Government Medical College Hospital, since Avinash reportedly had fever for three days at the time of admission, the medical college hospital was slated to draw blood sample on the fifth day, that was, on Friday for dengue test.

However, the family got the boy discharged against medical advice on Friday, soon after a five-year-old boy died of viral fever at the government hospital. “The family got the boy discharged against medical advice and we did not provide an ambulance because the boy was not referred. They arranged for an ambulance, and shifted the boy to a private hospital,” Dr. Raj said.

Avinash’s condition deteriorated in the private hospital and the family later shifted him to Salem Medical College Hospital at 10.45 p.m on Friday. However, his condition worsened before he succumbed. According to the Salem Government Medical College Hospital, the declared cause of death was viral fever, sepsis with cardiogenic shock and multi-organ dysfunction syndrome. The results of the blood samples that were sent for dengue test are awaited, according to Salem hospital sources.

On Saturday, the relatives staged a protest with the body of Avinash at Pennagaram.