Boy stabbed to death in Coimbatore city

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
October 22, 2022 18:18 IST

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death by another boy in the city on Friday evening.

The police said that K. Krishnaraj alias Bharath, a resident of Kamatchiyamman Kovil Street at Sundarapuram, was murdered by M. Santhosh (17) of Othakalmandapam, near Coimbatore.

According to the police, Krishnaraj used to consume liquor with other persons from his neighbourhood and pick up quarrel with the public. His father passed away and his mother K. Kavitha, a daily wage labourer, was taking care of the family. The woman went to work on Friday after giving cash to Krishnaraj for Deepavali shopping.

Krishnaraj and his friend Shabib Rahman went to Raja Street on a bus around 4.30 p.m. While walking to shopping areas after alighting the bus, Santhosh, an ITI student, approached them and questioned Krishnaraj why he had been quarreling with people in his neighbourhood. The duo had enmity since school days, the police said.

They fought each other in the public place and Santhosh stabbed Krishnaraj with a knife on abdomen, neck, right shoulder and backside. Though Mr. Rahman rushed Krishnaraj to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Mr. Rahman later telephoned Ms. Kavitha and informed her of the death of Krishnaraj.

Ms. Kavitha lodged a complaint with the Ukkadam police who arrested Santhosh late on Friday.

